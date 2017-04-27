Top 30 Cities Affected – Extreme Sea Level Rise and the Stakes for America

Author:    
Source:     Climate Central
Publication Date:     April 26th, 2017
 http://www.climatecentral.org/news/extreme-sea-level-rise-stakes-for-america-21387

Suddenly the flood gates, pun intended, are opening on sea rise. I can hardly keep up with all the papers. And it is all getting more and more granular. We are now down to measurements in individual cities, as well as a total. The research tells us that 2.5 million people will be displaced because of sea rise. And their internal immigration will disrupt the lives of millions more where they are going. Here’s the data.

This is going to produce massive social stresses.

Should a newly published sea level rise scenario come to pass, hundreds of American landmarks, neighborhoods, towns and cities would be submerged this century, at least in the absence of engineering massive, costly and unprecedented defenses and relocating major infrastructure. Ocean waters would cover land currently home to more than 12 million Americans and $2 trillion in property.

This extreme rise scenario, considered unlikely but increasingly plausible, was published together with other projections in a technical report by the National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in January. NOAA added “extreme” as a new sea level category in the publication, supplementing high, intermediate and low categories that have also been used in past reports. The new term reflects recent research suggesting that some parts of the Antarctic ice sheet may begin to collapse much sooner than scientists had previously anticipated, particularly if ongoing emissions of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane …

Link to Full Article:  Top 30 Cities Affected – Extreme Sea Level Rise and the Stakes for America

