Tom Horn: Trump Is Leading The Fight Against The Occult And The Rise Of The Antichrist

Author:     Kyle Mantyla
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     July 25, 2017 10:42 am
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/tom-horn-trump-is-leading-the-fight-against-the-occult-and-the-rise-of-the-antichrist/"

If you are not part of the Christofascist world, I think most people really don’t get that from that religious world view America is engaged in a battle of light and dark, God on one side, and the devil and his demons on the other.  This is not a political battle so much as a Biblical one. Here is a prominent leader of that community making the case.

Pastor Tim Horn

Yesterday, Jim Bakker interviewed Donald Trump-loving End Times pastor Tom Horn, who declaredthat a recent Time magazine cover featuring an image of President Trump leaning against a crumbling Washington Monument was a prophetic sign that Trump is leading the fight against occultism in America.

After Bakker voiced his concerns that Trump is under constant attack from the occult, Horn explained that Trump’s election was God delivering America from a dark spirit of witchcraft and “the supernaturalism that has been at work behind the scenes.”

Horn said that America, since its inception, has been under the control of the occult and that the Founding Fathers actually prophesied “a coming global leader … that is going to lead the United States into a new world order,” who Horn asserted would be the Antichrist.

But the Time cover, he said, was a prophetic sign that Trump is leading that …

Tom Horn: Trump Is Leading The Fight Against The Occult And The Rise Of The Antichrist

