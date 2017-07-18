Tobacco companies tighten hold on Washington under Trump

Author:     Jessica Glenza
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 13 July 2017 02.00 EDT
 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/13/tobacco-industry-trump-administration-ties

We are increasingly a kleptocracy with only one social priority: Profit. The Trump administration in its first six months has made this corruption the new normal. Here’s one example.

Tom Price, the health secretary, voted against allowing the FDA to regulate tobacco. Mike Pence has received donations from RJ Reynolds. Composite: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Tobacco companies have moved swiftly to strengthen their grip on Washington politics, ramping up lobbying efforts and securing significant regulatory wins in the first six months of the Trump era.

Day one of Donald Trump’s presidency started with tobacco donations, senior figures have been put in place within the Trump administration who have deep ties to tobacco, and lobbying activity has increased significantly.

“As in so many areas, the promise to drain the swamp has been an extraordinary hypocrisy,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, who supported anti-tobacco legislation and was one of the US attorneys general to broker a hundred-billion-dollar settlement with tobacco companies in the 1990s. “Many of his appointees have deep commitments to the tobacco industry,” he said.

“Tobacco industry influence in Washington is pervasive, …

