It’s Time to Get Rid of Donald Trump

Author:     Klaus Brinkbaumer
Source:     Der Spiegel (Germany)
Publication Date:     May 19, 2017 06:18 PM
 Link: http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/donald-trump-is-a-menace-to-the-world-opinion-a-1148471.html"

I have been involved with assessing geopolitical relationships since 1969 and in all that time I have never read an editorial like this one about an American president in a mainstream German national publication. The stable order that NATO has kept since it was founded in April 1949 is under assault by Donald Trump and his band of zombies, and the world order is changing.

Yet Trump’s support among GOP voters through all the revelations that seem to come almost hourly, has hovered between 84 percent and 87 percent. In a new survey it has fallen to 81 percent, but that is still 81 per cent. That’s the problem with America.

 

U.S President Donald Trump stands at the doorway of the West Wing awaiting the arrival of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2017.
Credit: Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States. He does not possess the requisite intellect and does not understand the significance of the office he holds nor the tasks associated with it. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t bother to peruse important files and intelligence reports and knows little about the issues that he has identified as his priorities. His decisions are capricious and they are delivered in the form of tyrannical decrees.

He is a man free of morals. As has been demonstrated hundreds of times, he is a liar, a racist and a cheat. I feel ashamed to use these words, as sharp and loud as they are. But if …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  It's Time to Get Rid of Donald Trump

Comments

  1. Sylvia Muckerman
    Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Why can an outsider see more clearly than our own citizens?

    Reply
  2. Teresa
    Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Wondering if resonant bonding explains why outsiders are seeing our problems differently?

    Reply

