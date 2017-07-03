Three states begin July in paralysis after governors fail to get budgets

Over and over — consider Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Alabama, Mississippi — where Republican governance prevails the social outcome data is inferior. It never seems to make any difference to voters, but over the last 30 years since the conservatives came to believe in austerity trickle down economics the results have been all too clear.

Maine’s Republican Governor Paul LePage

Claiming he is “out of ink,” Maine’s erratic Republican governor said he would not sign a bipartisan budget deal that he been agreed to by negotiators from the GOP-controlled state senate and the Democratic-controlled state house. Though he tweeted that there was “no need to shut down” the state government, Gov. Paul LePage scuttled the deal vowing that “there will not be a signature on anything that increases taxes.” With no budget, much of the Maine state government shut down on Saturday.

LePage is not the only Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state who was unable to get a budget agreement before the July 1 fiscal new year. In New Jersey, deeply unpopular Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) ordered his state government shut down all but essential services on Saturday. In his final months as governor, Christie and leaders in the Democratic-controlled legislature failed …

