Three states begin July in paralysis after governors fail to get budgets

Claiming he is “out of ink,” Maine’s erratic Republican governor said he would not sign a bipartisan budget deal that he been agreed to by negotiators from the GOP-controlled state senate and the Democratic-controlled state house. Though he tweeted that there was “no need to shut down” the state government, Gov. Paul LePage scuttled the deal vowing that “there will not be a signature on anything that increases taxes.” With no budget, much of the Maine state government shut down on Saturday.
LePage is not the only Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state who was unable to get a budget agreement before the July 1 fiscal new year. In New Jersey, deeply unpopular Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) ordered his state government shut down all but essential services on Saturday. In his final months as governor, Christie and leaders in the Democratic-controlled legislature failed …