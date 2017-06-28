Three-quarters of world has little or no confidence in Trump, Pew study finds

Author:     Patrick Wintour
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Monday 26 June 2017 20.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jun/26/trump-world-global-pew-research-study"

I have been predicting this for months, and now we have the data. Donald Trump and his zombies are not only trashing America internally, they are severely affecting how America is seen by the rest of the world. Increasingly we look like the greedy, bossy, vulgar bully on the block. This is going to take years to reverse.

Donald Trump at the G7 meeting in May with Donald Tusk, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and the Italian prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni. The US president has persistently low ratings across Europe.
Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

More than three-quarters of the world has little or no confidence in Donald Trump’s global leadership and his signature policies, with support for the American presidency collapsing fastest among America’s traditional allies in Europe, according to new polling by the Pew Research Center.

In many countries, support for the US president is now below that of George Bush in 2004, following the Iraq invasion. Globally, two-thirds of respondents describe Trump as “arrogant and dangerous”.

The research conducted across …

