These three firms own corporate America

Author:     Jan Fichtner, Eelke Heemskerk and Javier Garcia-Bernardo
Source:     Asia Times
Publication Date:     May 14, 2017 4:00 PM (UTC+8)
 Link: http://www.atimes.com/article/three-firms-corporate-america/"

Here is the latest and most alarming manifestation of Neo-feudalism.  Three corporate entities you may never have even heard of, Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street, in the fast-growing sector of passive funds, now own close to half of publicly listed firms in the US.  Here are some facts.

Note that this research was done and reported by non-American researchers.

The Big Three.
Credit: The Conversation

A fundamental change is under way in stock market investing, and the spin-off effects are poised to dramatically impact corporate America. In the past, individuals and large institutions mostly invested in actively managed mutual funds, such as Fidelity, in which fund managers pick stocks with the aim of beating the market.

But since the financial crisis of 2008, investors have shifted to index funds, which replicate established stock indices, such as the S&P 500.

The magnitude of the change is astounding: from 2007 to 2016, actively managed funds have recorded outflows of roughly US$1.2 trillion, while index funds had inflows of over US$1.4 trillion.

In the first quarter of 2017, index funds brought in more than US$200 billion – the highest quarterly value on record.

This shift, arguably the biggest investment swing in history, is due in large part to index funds’ …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  These three firms own corporate America

Comments

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5:46 am

    It’s always better with a British accent. hahaha Great article mhere and great short BBC film there too.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com