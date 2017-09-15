A third of Americans think white people are “under attack”

A new poll by Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics reveals that Americans are, to a remarkable degree, buying into white delusions of persecution.
More than half of the population, 57 percent, — believe that Confederate monuments should remain in public spaces. Meanwhile, 39 percent either strongly or somewhat agree with the idea that white people are currently under attack in the United States. (emphasis added) Thirty-one percent also felt that “America must protect and preserve its White European heritage,” although 54 percent did agree that “racial minorities are under attack in this country,” and 77 percent say that America should “protect and preserve its multi-cultural heritage.”
On a more positive note, 52 percent of respondents say they oppose the “alt-right,” while only 6 percent support the movement. The same can be said for white nationalism (65 percent against, 7 percent for) and neo-Nazism (77 percent against, 4 percent …
One of the aggrieved, fearful and generally upset about “the blacks” and Mexicans getting more than they deserve is my sister and her husband. Trump voters who it is best not to bring “issues” up in conversation, angry people these trumpers. Why are these people in charge???