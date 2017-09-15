A third of Americans think white people are “under attack”

Author:     MATTHEW ROZSA
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     THURSDAY, SEP 14, 2017 12:15 PM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/09/14/a-third-of-americans-think-white-people-are-under-attack/"

Think about what this well conducted survey is telling us — and I urge you to click through and read the actual paper not just this report. More than a third of White Americans feel that White people are under attack. Rationally it is an absurd conceit. But rationality is not operative here.

You can’t reason with these people because they are not rational; they are in a fear fugue because of their terror about change. These are the White Supremacists, the Evangelical “Christians,” the Christofascists, the Trump supporters.

The only thing I can see that will dissipate this fear is for those who don’t have this dysfunction to band together and commit to creating social policies based on wellbeing. Reducing their fear will allow these millions to think rationally again.

Credit: Tim Boyle/Newsmakers

new poll by Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics reveals that Americans are, to a remarkable degree, buying into white delusions of persecution.

More than half of the population, 57 percent, — believe that Confederate monuments should remain in public spaces. Meanwhile, 39 percent either strongly or somewhat agree with the idea that white people are currently under attack in the United States. (emphasis added) Thirty-one percent also felt that “America must protect and preserve its White European heritage,” although 54 percent did agree that “racial minorities are under attack in this country,” and 77 percent say that America should “protect and preserve its multi-cultural heritage.”

On a more positive note, 52 percent of respondents say they oppose the “alt-right,” while only 6 percent support the movement. The same can be said for white nationalism (65 percent against, 7 percent for) and neo-Nazism (77 percent against, 4 percent …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. will
    Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 4:08 am

    One of the aggrieved, fearful and generally upset about “the blacks” and Mexicans getting more than they deserve is my sister and her husband. Trump voters who it is best not to bring “issues” up in conversation, angry people these trumpers. Why are these people in charge???

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

