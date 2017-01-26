Texas lawmaker: Jailing women for abortion will make them ‘more personally responsible’ about sex

Texas state Representative Tony Tinderholt hoped to put women in jail and take away their voting rights if they had an abortion.
In an interview with the Texas Observer, the Republican lawmaker explained that women need to know there are “repercussions” for their actions.
“Right now, it’s real easy,” Tinderholt said. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”
House Bill 948 has been named by Tinderholt as the “Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act” and will likely draw another costly lawsuit for Texas taxpayers to fund in court. Under…
More proof that government is about control, and at the state / local level you vote for your own controllers. So you deserve what you get..enforced at the barrel of a gun and carried out by the corporate government prison complex.