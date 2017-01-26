Texas lawmaker: Jailing women for abortion will make them ‘more personally responsible’ about sex

Author:     Sarah K. Burris
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     24 Jan 2017 at 10:03 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/texas-rep-who-wants-to-put-women-in-jail-for-abortions-says-itll-make-them-more-personally-responsible/"

Over the next four years I think we are going to see a massive assault on women, one effect of which will be to significantly exacerbate the Great Schism Trend. The Blue value states are going to thrive and their social programs will be increasingly wellness oriented, gender neutral and supportive of women’s rights. You can see this in California.

In contrast the Red value states are going to become increasingly unpleasant to live in and less prosperous. Frankly, if I were a woman I wouldn’t live in Texas. Here is the latest on choice and Texas. Of course Tony Tinderholt the state representative sponsoring this legislation is a Republican.

Texas Republican State Representative
Texas state Representative Tony Tinderholt hoped to put women in jail and take away their voting rights if they had an abortion.

In an interview with the Texas Observer, the Republican lawmaker explained that women need to know there are “repercussions” for their actions.

“Right now, it’s real easy,” Tinderholt said. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”

House Bill 948 has been named by Tinderholt as the “Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act” and will likely draw another costly lawsuit for Texas taxpayers to fund in court. Under

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:15 am

    More proof that government is about control, and at the state / local level you vote for your own controllers. So you deserve what you get..enforced at the barrel of a gun and carried out by the corporate government prison complex.

