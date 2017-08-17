Texas Cops Spent 11 Minutes Searching a Woman’s Vagina, Found No Drugs

Author:     Eric Boehm
Source:     Reason
Publication Date:     Aug. 15, 2017 10:17 am
 Link: http://reason.com/blog/2017/08/15/newly-released-video-shows-texas-cops-11"

And just to make the point a little clearer, another Texas story.

Credit: Sam Cammack

Charnesia Corley was a 21-year-old college student with no criminal record when two cops from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office stopped her in June 2015 for running a red light.

After searching her car, police claimed to have found .02 ounces of marijuana. That was enough, they apparently felt, to justify a full-body cavity search. When Corley refused to remove her clothes in the dimly lit parking lot where she was being detained, one of the officers threw her to the ground, pushed her partially underneath her own car, and yanked Corley’s pants down to her ankles. For the next 11 minutes, dash cam video of the incident shows, she was held down by two officers while being searched. Corley claims that fingers repeatedly probed her vagina and that the officers ignored her protests. A third officer stood nearby holding a flashlight. No drugs were found …

Link to Full Article:  Texas Cops Spent 11 Minutes Searching a Woman's Vagina, Found No Drugs

  1. Laurie Kleisinger
    Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Ten seconds into reading this story and I felt an urge to throw up. That shouldn’t happen when reading about how law enforcement treats women. Absolutely incomprehensible, violating and shocking. 11 minutes!?!

