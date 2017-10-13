In Texas You Can Legally Own More Guns Than Sex Toys

Texas has more laws on the books regarding the possession of dildos than of firearms, the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Lone Star State has a law banning the possession of more than six dildos, and a total of zero laws regulating the number of guns you can own. As the Chronicle notes, the 1973 sex toy law makes it illegal for someone to possess “six or more obscene devices or identical or similar obscene articles,” or to possess them with intent to promote the same.”
The codified discrepancy isn’t limited to Texas proper. In August 2016, University of Texas at Austin student Jessica Jin organized the “Cocks not Glocks” protest after discovering that, according to the school penal code, guns are allowed on campus while sex toys are banned.
“You would receive a citation for taking a dildo to class before you would get in trouble for …