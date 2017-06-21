Terrorism Fears Drive More in US to Avoid Crowds

I am struck by the difference in the response to terrorism between the British and the Americans. I read this as another data point in the Fear Trend than has become such a big factor in our culture. And note that it correlates with red values. Republicans are more fearful than Democrats about terrorism. And this correlates to having an over active right amygdala, which in turn correlates with conservative politics, and conservative religiosity.

  • 38% of Americans less willing to attend large events due to terrorism
  • Previous high was 32% in 2002
  • 46% less willing to travel overseas due to terrorism concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thirty-eight percent of U.S. adults say the threat of terrorism makes them less willing to attend events where there are thousands of people. This is up from 27% in July 2011, the last time Gallup asked the question. It is also the highest level recorded since Gallup began asking the question after 9/11.

 These most recent data come from Gallup’s latest survey conducted June 7-11.The record-high percentage of Americans avoiding large events comes on the heels of the May 22 terrorist attack on concertgoers in Manchester, England, and the June 3 attack at a crowded bridge and restaurants in London.

Immediately after 9/11, 30% of Americans expressed reluctance to attend crowded events. That level of concern persisted throughout the

  1. Diane Anderson-Edwards
    Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 7:04 am

    I live in Southern California, am not a conservative “red values” person. However, I avoid crowded venues, do not go to movies, and no longer participate in foreign and domestic travel due to safety concerns, and because the flying experience is so miserable and dehumanizing. If I can’t drive, I don’t go. When I am out in public, I pay attention to my surroundings and the people around me. I wouldn’t say I am overly fearful, but I do want to minimize my exposure to the possibility of attack, more from “crazed white guys” than terrorists.

