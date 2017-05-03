Taxes are higher than ever! Whites face discrimination! How do we combat alternative reality?

“Alternative facts” are bad enough, but we’re facing something far more serious: alternative worldviews in which up is down, future is past and all bets are off. Simply reacting to the most outrageous lies is not strategically smart enough. We need to work more seriously on a more comprehensive response — even as we need to become more sensitive to how far the inversions of reality have spread, and what ends they serve.
The best line in the article: “Too much energy is still going into re-litigating the 2016 election — the Democratic primary as well as the general election. What’s needed instead is a reality-based effort to forge compelling narratives that guide us toward policies that can solve real problems.”
A lot of us look to the alt-media to get relief from the constant propaganda and spin from the mainstream, and I include both CNN and FOX in the mainstream group, with NYT and WaPo as nothing but shills for the deep state.