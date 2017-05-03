Taxes are higher than ever! Whites face discrimination! How do we combat alternative reality?

Author:     Paul Rosenberg
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 01:00 PM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/04/30/taxes-are-higher-than-ever-whites-face-discrimination-how-do-we-combat-alternative-reality/"

This afternoon I went to the hardware store and standing in the parking lot looking at a table of things on sale I overheard two men, one middle-aged the other in his thirties talking  about Trump, of whom they were very supportive. What they said was so bizarre to me that I realized we literally lived in different realities. “I don’t see how any Christian cannot support what Trump is doing, and we have some people in our church who don’t seem to get that. It’s causing a lot of stress,” the younger man told the older one.  “Well you know the island, at this end it is a swamp of libs,” the older man responded, and they both laughed.

I don’t know what it is like where you live but this parallel universe situation, a manifestation of the Great Schism Trend, obviously has become a major factor in American society in my world. Here is a good essay on this trend.

Credit: Salon/Shutterstock

“Alternative facts” are bad enough, but we’re facing something far more serious: alternative worldviews in which up is down, future is past and all bets are off. Simply reacting to the most outrageous lies is not strategically smart enough. We need to work more seriously on a more comprehensive response — even as we need to become more sensitive to how far the inversions of reality have spread, and what ends they serve.

For example, the day before taxes were due, NPR reported on an IPSOS poll that found that a 44 percent plurality of Americans mistakenly believed that the richer pay more now than they did in 1980, when the top marginal income tax rate was 70 percent —compared to 39.6 percent today. Among Republicans, 52 percent believe this false picture, compared to just 28 percent who don’t.

Democrats, in contrast, were almost evenly split, 39 percent …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Taxes are higher than ever! Whites face discrimination! How do we combat alternative reality?

Comments

  1. skhovland
    Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 5:21 am

    The best line in the article: “Too much energy is still going into re-litigating the 2016 election — the Democratic primary as well as the general election. What’s needed instead is a reality-based effort to forge compelling narratives that guide us toward policies that can solve real problems.”

    A lot of us look to the alt-media to get relief from the constant propaganda and spin from the mainstream, and I include both CNN and FOX in the mainstream group, with NYT and WaPo as nothing but shills for the deep state.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com