Syria conflict: The biblical river at the heart of a water war

Author:     Diana Darke
Source:     BBC (U.K.)
Publication Date:     7 January 2017
 Link: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-38532338"

I tell you all over and over, water is destiny, and that beyond the superficial reasons given for many stories lies a basic truth: water. Here, for the first time, at least the first time in Western media, is a story of that truth.

The Barada River that runs through Damascus and is the source of much of Syria’s water.
Credit: AFP

The flashpoint for Syria’s war, six years old this March, has in recent days taken the form of an elemental struggle over water.

The drinking water supply to some 5 million residents in the Syrian capital, Damascus, was cut on 23 December by the Damascus Water Authority, who say rebels have contaminated it with diesel. Rebels deny this, saying bombing by the government has damaged the infrastructure.

The historic water source of Ain al-Fijeh lies in the valley of Wadi Barada, 18km (11 miles) north-west of the capital, where a cluster of 10 villages has been under rebel control since 2012.

Local people joined the revolution early on in protest against government neglect, corruption and land grabs made legal under new state land measures, where whole hillsides were requisitioned for sports clubs …

Link to Full Article:  Syria conflict: The biblical river at the heart of a water war

