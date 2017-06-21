Switzerland tops world innovation index; India and other emerging markets on the rise

Author:     STELLA PAPADOPOULOU
Source:     modern diplomacy
Publication Date:     JUN 18, 2017
 Link: http://moderndiplomacy.eu/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=2699:switzerland-tops-world-innovation-index-india-and-other-emerging-markets-on-the-rise&Itemid=151"

Would you have predicted that the most innovative nation in the world in terms of food resources would be Switzerland? Probably not. This story is describing a trend, the decline of the U.S. as the major innovative force in the world.

Credit: modern diplomacy

Innovation is a key development tool that could boost economies and provide a way out of the growing squeeze on the world’s food resources – one of the major challenges of the 21st century – according to a new United Nations report.

“Innovation is the engine of economic growth in an increasingly knowledge-based global economy, but more investment is needed to help boost human creativity and economic output,” said Francis Gurry, Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and co-author of the 10th edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII): Innovation feeding the World.

With an eye on how creativity in agriculture and the food sector is helping to feed the world – one of the major challenges of the 21st century – WIPO points out that innovation is key to sustaining the productivity growth required to meet the rising demand and to helping enhance the

