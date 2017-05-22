Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover

Here is some excellent news about the transition out of the carbon-nuclear energy age. The Swiss get it.

View of the Goesgen Nuclear Power Plant near Daeniken, northern Switzerland
Credit: AFP Photo/FABRICE COFFRINI

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND — The Swiss voted Sunday in favour of a massive overhaul of the country’s energy system by gradually replacing the power from its ageing nuclear reactors with renewable sources.

A full 58.2 percent of Swiss voters supported the shift, according to a final tally after Sunday’s referendum, with only four of the country’s 26 cantons voting “no”.

The move has been in the making since shortly after Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant was destroyed in the March 2011 tsunami disaster, when the Swiss government decided to gradually close its nuclear plants.

Instead, it aims to increase reliance on hydraulic power as well as renewables like solar, wind, geothermal and biomass.

Sunday’s vote paves the way for the government to gradually begin implementing the measures starting next January.

Backers of the change were ecstatic that …

1 Comment
  1. David Axtell
    Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Can’t access this article because of the “zhttps” address. Firefox says can’t understand it.

