Sweden: Pastors Told They Cannot Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples

In wellbeing oriented societies where religious prejudice does not make social policy, as it does in the U.S. and Iran, a  trend towards gender equality, and marriage equality is rapidly become the dominant view. Here’s an example from Sweden of what I mean.

The Swedish government has told the Church of Sweden that ministers cannot refuse to marry same-sex couples.

The Christian Institute reports that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced that ministers of the Church of Sweden should be required to marry same-sex couples, regardless of their opinions on homosexuality and gay marriage.

“[N]o priest in the Swedish Church can refuse to marry same-sex couples,” stated Löfven. “If you work as a midwife you must be able to perform abortions, otherwise you have to do something else. It is the same for priests who do not want to perform same-sex marriages,” he added.

Currently, ministers in the Swedish state church are allowed to opt out of performing weddings, baptisms, and funerals for any reason, so this would be a major change in policy.

Although requiring ministers to marry same-sex couples is not yet mandatory, Sweden’s national broadcaster SVT reported that the prime …

