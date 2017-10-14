This stunning statement from General Motors will keep Big Oil up at night

Author:     JOE ROMM
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     OCT 5, 2017, 8:00 AM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/gm-future-is-all-electric-f23130e8f9a1/"

Donald Trump and all his minions are doing their best to push back the clock and keep America in thrall to carbon energy. Meanwhile most of Europe and Asia are committing to electric transportation and the elimination of fossil fuel powered vehicles, usually by 2040 or before.

GM, which has a world market has gotten the message and, Trump notwithstanding, is following what they correctly, I think, see as the dominant trend. Here is the announcement. This is good news.

General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra stands next to a autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric car Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Detroit. General Motors has started testing fully autonomous vehicles on public roads around its technical center in suburban Detroit.
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

“General Motors believes in an all-electric future,” Mark Reuss, GM’s head of global product development, announced in a corporate press release Monday.

These are remarkable words for a company that has become a global behemoth over the past century by making and selling tens of millions of cars, SUVs, and light trucks that run on liquid fossil fuels. When you add in plans from huge, fast-growing markets like China and India to quickly shift to EVs and end the sale of petrol cars, it’s clear that upending the car market will also upend the oil market.

Reuss said GM would accelerate the transition to electric …

Link to Full Article: This stunning statement from General Motors will keep Big Oil up at night

