A stunning new study shows that Fox News is more powerful than we ever imagined

Author:     Dylan Matthews
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Sep 8, 2017, 9:00am EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/8/16263710/fox-news-presidential-vote-study"

The Fox Channel, in my view, is a long term carefully executed multi-year well-funded strategy to turn America into a Christofascist identitarian nation. And the truth is, as of today, it is succeeding, as this report describes. The American population, like the Germans before them, driven to irrationality by fear of change are being manipulated to acquiesce in the creation of an ideological kleptocracy.

There is only one thing that is going to stop this, and that is the actions and choices of American citizens. You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem. And it’s time to choose.

Fox News is, by far, America’s dominant TV news channel; in the second quarter of 2017, Fox posted 2.35 million total viewers in primetime versus 1.64 million for MSNBC and 1.06 million for CNN. Given that Fox was founded by a longtime Republican Party operative and has almost exclusively hired conservative commentators, talk radio hosts, and the like to host its shows, it would stand to reason that its dominance on basic cable could influence how Americans vote, perhaps even tipping elections.

new study in the American Economic Review (the discipline’s flagship journal), with an intriguing and persuasive methodology, finds exactly that. Emory University political scientist Gregory Martin and Stanford economist Ali Yurukoglu estimate that watching Fox News directly causes a substantial rightward shift in viewers’ attitudes, which translates into a significantly greater willingness to vote for Republican candidates.

They estimate that if Fox News hadn’t existed, the …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  A stunning new study shows that Fox News is more powerful than we ever imagined

Comments

  1. Steve Hovland
    Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    CNN would be more popular if they weren’t such a blatant propaganda engine.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com