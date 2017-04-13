Study may explain how artificial sweeteners actually make you gain weight

Do you drink sodas, and choose diet ones so you don’t get a lot of sugar and gain weight? Well, I’m afraid I have some bad news for you. Here’s the story.

Do artificial sweeteners make you gain weight? This question has been hotly debated by scientists for decades with study after study showing strange correlations between a tendency to obesity and consumption of low-calorie sweeteners. A new study could have uncovered one of the biological mechanisms behind this counter-intuitive phenomenon.

Ever since the introduction of modern artificial sweeteners to our shelves in the 1980s there has been debate around their safety and ultimate efficacy as a weight-loss agent. Several large scale studies over the past 30 years have displayed positive correlations between weight gain and artificial sweetener use.

While these studies did not imply a direct cause and effect, many researchers tried to come up with ways to explain the seemingly anomalous results. After all, why would consumption of lower-calorie foodstuffs result in weight gain? It didn’t really make rational sense, leading to behavioral explanations being bandied about suggesting those who …

