Study: Man-Made Extreme Weather Has Hit All Over the World

Author:     SETH BORENSTEIN
Source:     U.S. New & World Report
Publication Date:     April 24, 2017, at 3:13 p.m.
Link: https://www.usnews.com/news/news/articles/2017-04-24/study-man-made-extreme-weather-has-hit-all-over-the-world"

One of the three big migrations that I have been predicting results from extreme weather events, like tornadoes, doughts, or tsunamis. Here is the latest research on the linkage of human activity, cultural choices, and climate change.

The solution to destructive climate change is culture change.

July 20, 2016 file photo, an Iraqi man cools off the summer heat by using an open air shower in Baghdad, Iraq. Most people on Earth have already felt extreme and record heat, drought or downpours goosed by man-made global warming, a new study finds.
Credit: AP/Karim Kadim

WASHINGTON  — Most people on Earth have already felt extreme and record heat, drought or downpours goosed by man-made global warming, new research finds.

In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists analyzed weather stations worldwide and calculated that in 85 percent of the cases, the record for hottest day of the year had the fingerprints of climate change. (emphasis added) Heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas made those records more likely or more intense.

“The world is not quite at the point where every hot temperature record has a human fingerprint, but it’s getting close to that,” said lead

Link to Full Article:  Study: Man-Made Extreme Weather Has Hit All Over the World

