Study: Man-Made Extreme Weather Has Hit All Over the World

WASHINGTON — Most people on Earth have already felt extreme and record heat, drought or downpours goosed by man-made global warming, new research finds.
In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists analyzed weather stations worldwide and calculated that in 85 percent of the cases, the record for hottest day of the year had the fingerprints of climate change. (emphasis added) Heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas made those records more likely or more intense.
“The world is not quite at the point where every hot temperature record has a human fingerprint, but it’s getting close to that,” said lead…