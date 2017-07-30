Study: 90 Percent Of American Men Are ‘Overfat’

Are you “overfat”? Here’s how to know.

The vast majority of American men are “overfat,” a new study finds.

Various researchers, led by Australian health expert Philip Maffetone, examined the prevalence of individuals in society who have excess body fat that impairs health, many of whom aren’t conventionally considered overweight.

They particularly looked at excess fat stored in the abdomen region, which is associated with an increased risk of chronic disease (e.g., cancer, stroke, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes), higher levels of morbidity and mortality, and reduced quality of life.

In many cases, overfat individuals notice that their condition aids and abets the development of other health conditions.

The researchers found that up to 90 percent of adult males in developed countries are overfat, along with up to 80 percent of women and half of children.

While the problems were most magnified among denizens of the United States and New Zealand, they were fairly pervasive …

