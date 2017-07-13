Steve King says Donald Trump’s border wall could be funded if we cut food stamps to pay for it

Some House Republicans are threatening a government shutdown if funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border isn’t part of next year’s budget. But what if Mexico doesn’t pay for the wall like President Trump insists? One GOP member says that it’s okay, because it can come out of the pockets of poor people.
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, told “CNN New Day” host Alisyn Camerota that America could pay for the wall by slashing the social safety net.
“I would find half of a billion of dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood’s budget,” King said. “And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people who have not worked in three generations.”
Camerota pressed King on the matter of letting Americans go hungry, “You want to take food from people who are on …