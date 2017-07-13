Steve King says Donald Trump’s border wall could be funded if we cut food stamps to pay for it

Author:     Michael Glassman
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     WEDNESDAY, JUL 12, 2017 09:56 AM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/07/12/steve-king-says-donald-trumps-border-wall-could-be-funded-if-we-cut-food-stamps-to-pay-for-it/"

Here we have the quality of morality and intellect of another Republican Representative, Steve King of Iowa’s 4th congressional district. I have a question for the people of Iowa’s 4th district: Is this really the best your district can do?

Like Donald Trump I consider King to be a symptom, not the disease. The problem with America is Americans.

Republican Representative Steve King

Some House Republicans are threatening a government shutdown if funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border isn’t part of next year’s budget. But what if Mexico doesn’t pay for the wall like President Trump insists? One GOP member says that it’s okay, because it can come out of the pockets of poor people.

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, told “CNN New Day” host Alisyn Camerota that America could pay for the wall by slashing the social safety net.

“I would find half of a billion of dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood’s budget,” King said. “And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people who have not worked in three generations.”

Camerota pressed King on the matter of letting Americans go hungry, “You want to take food from people who are on …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Steve King says Donald Trump’s border wall could be funded if we cut food stamps to pay for it

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com