States push anti-science bills to ‘belittle evolution’ — but could allow teaching of eugenics, too

New legislation introduced in a handful of states would allow alternatives to the theory of evolution to be taught in classrooms, the latest wave of measures backed by religious conservatives targeting broadly accepted scientific curriculum.
The measures could also allow teachers to question whether humans are contributing to climate change, something widely accepted by the scientific community. (emphasis added)
South Dakota’s Senate this week approved a measure that prohibits school boards from preventing teachers from questioning established scientific theories. Similar bills are making their way through legislatures in Oklahoma and Indiana.
The bills represent something of an evolution themselves: They do not specifically mention creationism or intelligent design, two alternatives to evolution theory advanced by religious conservatives. Instead, they allow teachers to address the “strengths and weaknesses” of material being taught to students.Glenn Branch, deputy director of the National Center for Science Education, said the new effort aims to undermine