Startup says it can make compressed-air energy storage scheme dirt cheap

4/12/2017
Once your mind clears from the toxic fog of carbon energy all sorts of things emerge to view. Here is one of the more fascinating new visions.

Hydrostor’s Toronto Island system

A Canadian company called Hydrostor has a new compressed-air energy storage system that it says is half the cost of grid-scale batteries and on par with adding a new natural gas plant to a grid.

The system, called Hydrostor Terra, uses electricity when it’s plentiful to compress air and send it underneath the ground into a specially constructed tank. While the system is compressing the air, it also takes the heat generated by the compressors and stores it in a thermal management system. Then, when electricity is in short supply, the Terra system sends that compressed air back up from underground and heats the surfacing air stream using the heat that was captured in the compressing process. The heated air moves a turbo-expander connected to a generator, which creates electricity.

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Awesome. I can hear music in the spheres.

