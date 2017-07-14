Southern Baptist bookstores say they’ll dump author because he accepts LGBTQ Christians

A popular Christian author is on the receiving end of a vicious backlash after he said in an interview that LGBTQ people can be Christians and lead lives of devotion and spiritual faith.
Pink News reported Thursday that The Message author Eugene Peterson told Religion News Service that his formerly anti-LGBTQ views have evolved into a place of tolerance and acceptance.
“I wouldn’t have said this 20 years ago, but now I know a lot of people who are gay and lesbian and they seem to have as good a spiritual life as I do,” Peterson said.
When asked whether the Presbyterian Church should accept LGBTQ clergy, Peterson said that battle has already been fought and won.
“That kind of debate about lesbians and gays might be over,” he said wryly. “We’re in a transition and I think it’s a transition for the best, …
Sad. It’s good to see people’s views of the world change as the world itself does. The backlash must be similar to the last horse riders fighting against automobiles, the last men fighting against allowing women the right to vote, the last white people fighting against allowing black people to sit in the same restaurants, the last…