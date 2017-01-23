South Dakota lawmakers declare state of ’emergency’ to force repeal of voter-imposed ethics law

Lawmakers in South Dakota are invoking emergency powers to overturn an anti-corruption law that was passed by a ballot measure during the 2016 election.
The South Dakota Government Accountability and Anti-Corruption Act makes it illegal for lawmakers to receive more than a total of $100 annually from lobbyists in the form of “any compensation, reward, employment, gift, honorarium, beverage, meal, food, or other thing of value made or given directly or indirectly.”
Lawmakers who are found guilty of violating the act face $1,000 in fines and up to one year in prison.
According to a statement from the advocacy group Represent South Dakota, lawmakers are now trying to use their “emergency powers to …