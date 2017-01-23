South Dakota lawmakers declare state of ’emergency’ to force repeal of voter-imposed ethics law

Author:     David Edwards
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     23 Jan 2017 at 13:17 ET
 Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/south-dakota-lawmakers-declare-state-of-emergency-to-force-repeal-of-voter-imposed-ethics-law/"

Here is an example of the rise of Fascism in the Red Value states. This action in South Dakota puts even the trolls in North Carolina to shame it is so blatant, so corrupt.  You would think this sort of thing would be impossible in an American state, but you would be wrong. Do I need to say this is all the work of Republicans? Probably not.

Credit: Shutterstock

Lawmakers in South Dakota are invoking emergency powers to overturn an anti-corruption law that was passed by a ballot measure during the 2016 election.

The South Dakota Government Accountability and Anti-Corruption Act makes it illegal for lawmakers to receive more than a total of $100 annually from lobbyists in the form of “any compensation, reward, employment, gift, honorarium, beverage, meal, food, or other thing of value made or given directly or indirectly.”

The law, which was passed by a majority of voters in November, immediately incited panic among state officials and lawmakers. Some resigned from their posts while others cancelled meetings with any groups represented by lobbyists.

Lawmakers who are found guilty of violating the act face $1,000 in fines and up to one year in prison.

According to a statement from the advocacy group Represent South Dakota, lawmakers are now trying to use their “emergency powers to …

