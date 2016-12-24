Solar power is now the cheapest form of energy in almost 60 countries

Author:     DAVID NIELD
Source:     Science alert
Publication Date:     23 DEC 2016
 Link: http://www.sciencealert.com/solar-power-is-now-the-cheapest-energy-in-the-world"

More good news about the transition out of the carbon energy era. Note that this report is largely about lower-income developing nations. Why does that matter? Because it means that these nations are going to be able to skip the messy, dirty, environment destroying carbon energy era, just as they skipped the copper wire telephony era, and went straight to mobile phones.

It’s official: solar became the cheapest source of new energy in lower-income countries this year, giving both companies and governments alike another reason to ditch coal and gas for renewables.

Data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) show that the average price of solar energy in almost 60 countries dropped to US$1.65 million per megawatt during 2016, just below wind at US$1.66 million per megawatt.

That’s based on average prices across 58 emerging markets, including China, India, and Brazil, and it means renewable energy will be an increasingly attractive way to go for companies investing in new power plants in the future.

“Solar investment has gone from nothing … five years ago to quite a lot,” BNEF analyst Ethan Zindler told Tom Randall at Bloomberg. “A huge part of this story is China, which has been rapidly deploying solar.”

Last year, China invested $103 billion in solar projects, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Solar power is now the cheapest form of energy in almost 60 countries

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com