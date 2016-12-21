Solar Power Helps Raise Income Levels In Kenya

Here is another positive proof of the Theorem of Wellbing. Consider all the positive consequences that have already flowed  from having local sourced solar lighting, a leverage point for social transformation.

Solar installations have changed the lives of millions.

Solar powered lights are changing the way people do business in Kenya. In the town of Embu, which is located in central Kenya northeast of Nairobi, Violet Karimi is a farmer who can now take advantage of the evening hours to sell her produce, thanks to the arrival of solar lights in her town. Now at night she leaves her three children studying at home by the light of a solar lantern and takes fruit and vegetables harvested on her farm to sell in Embu’s open air market.

“I collect my stock and head to the market where I trade until late in the evening,” said the 36-year-old. “This is possible because the solar lights in the market and the rest of Embu town are switched on the whole night.” On a good day, she says she can bring home as much …

  1. Tom Biel
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    Great article. Positive and useful technology.

