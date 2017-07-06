Solar Minimum: The Sun is Getting Quieter and is Displaying some Very Weird Behavior

The activities of the sun play a large role in the behavior of the Earth’s geomagnetic field, which in turn affects the behavior of every living organism on the planet — including humans. It’s effects are subtle but profound. See my paper The Unseen Force that Shapes the World. 

Here is important information about its behavior.

The sun is about to enter a period of quiet, known as a solar minimum. This cycle happens every 11 years and is characterized of decreased activity—when sunspots fade away and produce fewer solar flares. With this latest period of inactivity approaching, scientists have been monitoring the sun to better understand some of the unusual activity observed over recent years.

In a study published in May the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Societya team of scientists from the U.S., U.K. and Denmark analyzed 31 years’ worth of data from the Birmingham Solar Oscillations Network (BiSON)—a group of six ground-based telescopes that provide constant monitoring of the sun’s oscillations. In the study, Yvonne Elsworth and colleagues studied the sound waves from the sun over the last three solar minimums to see how they have changed during different periods of activity. Elsworth will present the findings at the …

Link to Full Article:  Solar Minimum: The Sun is Getting Quieter and is Displaying some Very Weird Behavior

  1. Lily Canna
    Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I am sure that the sun would behave itself if all earthings paid a high tax to the new world order.

