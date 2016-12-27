Solar Energy Is Lighting Up Women’s Businesses in Africa

Elizabeth Julius worked sunrise to sunset to make ends meet as a seamstress. Supporting her husband and two kids in a village in Tanzania, Julius was forced to put down her needle and thread each day once darkness fell.
With guidance from Energy 4 Impact, Julius took out a $500 bank loan and purchased a lamplight. But that was only the beginning.
“Solar energy has entirely changed my life,” Julius, 29, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “I use it at work and at home, yet it doesn’t cost me anything.”
Now able to continue working past daylight hours and increase her income, Julius went one …
Heartening and exciting to see individuals helping their community take off with off-grid solar. Fundamental cbattleis possible..even of it is an uphill battle.