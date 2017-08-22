The solar eclipse is a sign that America is evil, religious right members say

Author:     MATTHEW SHEFFIELD
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     MONDAY, AUG 21, 2017 10:22 AM PDT
And then there is this, and I had a selection of such stories from which to choose. Christofascist pastors are telling their congregations, and television and radio audiences, the most amazing nonsense. The Apocalypse is upon us and similar things. These are all part of the Christofascist Neo-medievalism Trend. These religious figures sound almost exactly like the clergy of the Middle Ages talking about eclipses. Really.

That they can get away with this behavior demonstrates the sorry educational state of a bit more than a third of the American population.

The science behind human understanding of today’s solar eclipse is nothing new. Astronomer Johannes Kepler figured out the science behind how eclipses happen in the 17th century when he mapped out the orbits of various celestial bodies. But all of that is just new-fangled nonsense according to some of the most prominent Christian nationalist commentators.

Televangelist and convicted felon Jim Bakker, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for defrauding viewers, is telling viewers that they need to see routine physical events as signs from God.

During an Aug. 14 episode of his doomsday prepping program, Bakker and his guest, Mak Biltz, told their gullible audience that a double rainbow that recently appeared over the White House was an omen, as was the upcoming eclipse.
I believe a rainbow speaks of God’s covenant and over the White House, I think God is telling
    Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I sure don’t need an eclipse to figure out the US government is run by criminal psychopaths controlled by corporations run by more criminal psychopaths who are wrecking our food supply, our soil, our air, our water, our health and everything else they can possibly destroy…nations, economies, rainforest, community, children..the list is simply too long for this space.

