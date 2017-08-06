Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?

Author:     JEAN M. TWENGE
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     SEPTEMBER 2017 ISSUE | 6 August 2017 (used)
 Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/has-the-smartphone-destroyed-a-generation/534198/"

Technological change produces unanticipated cultural change, and nowhere is that clearer than in the rise of the smart phone. Even more than computers, because of their portability, smartphones are creating massive social transformation.  What we are seeing, and it is happening almost without public discussion is a generation that literally lives in another reality from the one even millennials experienced. A reality parents can barely understand.

It isn’t a question is this good or bad — nostalgia for what you remember is unhelpful — this is what is, the way things are, and we need to understand what they means. How does it relate, for instance, with the precipitous drop in sperm count? Consider also how a next generation with this profile relates to the epidemic of depression and opioid addiction.

Here is the best report on these effects that I have read to date. Particularly look at the charts that accompany the article.

One day last summer, around noon, I called Athena, a 13-year-old who lives in Houston, Texas. She answered her phone—she’s had an iPhone since she was 11—sounding as if she’d just woken up. We chatted about her favorite songs and TV shows, and I asked her what she likes to do with her friends. “We go to the mall,” she said. “Do your parents drop you off?,” I asked, recalling my own middle-school days, in the 1980s, when I’d enjoy a few parent-free hours shopping with my friends. “No—I go with my family,” she replied. “We’ll go with my mom and brothers and walk a little behind them. I just have to tell my mom where we’re going. I have to check in every hour or every 30 minutes.”

Those mall trips are infrequent—about once a month. More often, Athena and her friends spend time together on their phones, unchaperoned.

Link to Full Article:  Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?

  1. Tom Biel
    Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 5:35 am

    It’s better than World War I. The last Lost Generation.

