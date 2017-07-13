Sixth mass extinction: The era of ‘biological annihilation’

Author:     John D. Sutter
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     Tue July 11, 2017
 Link: http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/11/world/sutter-mass-extinction-ceballos-study/index.html"

“Nearly one-third of the 27,600 land-based mammal, bird, amphibian and reptile species studied are shrinking in terms of their numbers and territorial range. The researchers called that an “extremely high degree of population decay,” this report says. This ought to be a major issue in politics in every country in the world. It’s not, of course, and humanity is at serious risk as well as the animals, birds, and insects our greed and indolence keeps us from protecting.

Many scientists say it’s abundantly clear that Earth is entering its sixth mass-extinction event, meaning three-quarters of all species could disappear in the coming centuries.

That’s terrifying, especially since humans are contributing to this shift.
But that’s not even the full picture of the “biological annihilation” people are inflicting on the natural world, according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Gerardo Ceballos, an ecology professor at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and his co-authors, including well-known Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich, cite striking new evidence that populations of species we thought were common are suffering in unseen ways.
“What is at stake is really the state of humanity,” Ceballos told CNN.

Listening for the amphibian apocalypse

Listening for the amphibian apocalypse
Their key findings: Nearly one-third of the 27,600 land-based mammal, bird, amphibian and reptile species studied are shrinking in terms of their numbers and territorial …
No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Sixth mass extinction: The era of ‘biological annihilation’

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com