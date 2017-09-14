Silent and deadly: Gun industry eyes a sneaky and dangerous new revenue stream

Donald Trump campaigned on the claim that he would be a “law and order” president, and the 2016 Republican platform called for more “gratitude and support” for law enforcement and expressed concern over “the murder rate soaring in our great cities.” (That last part, at least, was pretty much a fabrication.) Despite that high-minded rhetoric, congressional Republicans are pushing forward with a stealth bill that will make life easier for contract killers and make it more dangerous for police to protect themselves from gun violence.
On Tuesday, the House Committee on Natural Resources will hear testimony about the innocuously titled “Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act” (or SHARE Act), introduced by Rep. Jeff Duncan, a South Carolina Republican. Buried in the middle of a bunch of provisions regarding hunting and fishing on federal lands, however, is a provision that would roll back parts of an 80-year-old law — …
Anyone can make a silencer if they choose to…the law does not stop them any more than any other crime is not stopped by a useless law. Gun laws are a joke. 270 million guns in America and 250 million cars…the number of deaths by both guns and cars are similar…in the tens of thousands each year. Should we make cars illegal since they are used as deadly weapons? Electric cars are nearly silent..should we make laws restricting them because they are deadly weapons in which the electric motor could be considered to be a silencer? What a bunch of nonsense.