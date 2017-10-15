Shell buys NewMotion charging network in first electric vehicle deal

Author:     Karolin Schaps
Source:     Reuters
Publication Date:     OCTOBER 12, 2017
Link: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-newmotion-m-a-shell/shell-buys-newmotion-charging-network-in-first-electric-vehicle-deal-idUSKBN1CH1QV"

This is a very important story about a very important trend, in my view, and excellent news. It shows a large carbon energy provider planning for the future. Because of the policies in Europe one effect is that the petroleum industry is forced to move to alternatives if they are to survive. You can see the same trend in the story I ran about GM yesterday. Multinational corporations whose rice bowls do not depend on carbon get it. The Netherlands will be all electric by 2040 as a matter of national policy. Meanwhile the United States is underwriting coal, and  hampering non-carbon energy technologies.

It is very strange to watch one’s country sabotage itself with almost no discussion.

New Motion Electric Charging Station
Credit: Self Driving Cars

AMSTERDAM — Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has agreed to buy Dutch-based NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, marking the company’s first deal in electric mobility as demand for cleaner vehicles is expected to soar.

Shell said NewMotion, which manages over 30,000 charging points for electric vehicles in Western Europe and offers access to thousands more, will operate in parallel to Shell’s program of rolling out fast charging points at its forecourts.

“They’re complementary offers. One is fast charging on the go on the forecourt and the other is a slightly slower rate of charge at the workplace or at home. At this stage there are no plans to integrate the two,” Shell’s vice-president for new fuels, Matthew Tipper, told journalists.

Shell is installing electric vehicle charging points at retail stations in Britain, the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Shell buys NewMotion charging network in first electric vehicle deal

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com