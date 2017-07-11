Sharp Partisan Divisions in Views of National Institutions

The Neo-medievalism Trend of the Theocratic Right, its fear of facts, its sabotage on many fronts of institutions that educate the young from a fact based perspective has been gaining momentum.

Pew Research has now quantified this trend and it reveals that Republicans are essentially working to create a docile Christofascist peasantry. College education works against this trend of willful ignorance, so Republicans are increasingly against higher education. Here are the facts.

Republicans and Democrats offer starkly different assessments of the impact of several of the nation’s leading institutions – including the news media, colleges and universities and churches and religious organizations – and in some cases, the gap in these views is significantly wider today than it was just a year ago.

While a majority of the public (55%) continues to say that colleges and universities have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country these days, Republicans express increasingly negative views.

A majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (58%) now say that colleges and universities have a negative effect on the country, up from 45% last year. By contrast, most Democrats and Democratic leaners (72%) say colleges and universities have a positive effect, which is little changed from recent years.

The national survey by Pew Research Center, conducted June 8-18 among 2,504 adults, finds that partisan …

