Sessions’ DOJ argues gay people aren’t protected from discrimination under Title VII

Author:     ELIZABETH PREZA
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     26 JUL 2017 AT 19:36 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/07/sessions-doj-argues-gay-people-arent-protected-from-discrimination-under-title-vii/"

Attorney General Jeff sessions has a long history of association with the Christofascists and is now serving the interests of that cult with its disordered and dysfunctional sexuality. It seems under the Trump administration we are going back to the 1950s with its hate, racism, and sexism.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday argued that Title VII of the CivilRights Act of 1964 doesn’t protect gay workers from discrimination, Buzzfeed reports. (emphasis added)

 The Justice Department, which is not named as a party in the case, filed an amicus brief with the US Court of Appeals to argue Title VII “does not” ban discrimination based on sexual orientation.

“The sole question here is whether, as a matter of law, Title VII reaches sexual orientation discrimination. It does not, as has been settled for decades,” the Justice Department’s brief says.

“Any efforts to amend Title VII’s scope should be directed to Congress rather than the courts,” the brief—filed under Attorney General Jeff Sessions—reads.

The brief was submitted in the case Zarda v. Altitude Express, filed in 2010 by skydiving instructor Donald Zarda (since deceased) who alleged his employer discriminated against him …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Sessions’ DOJ argues gay people aren’t protected from discrimination under Title VII

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com