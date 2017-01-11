Seriously, What A Day: 9 Things That Happened In 24 Hours

This has been an extraordinary day. For me it began with Senator Sessions’ hearing wherein he attempted, with the help of the Republican senators on the committee, to do a snowjob on his racist anti-women past — I was part of the Civil Rights movement, and Jefferson Beauregard Sessions has been a figure in my life for decades.

In the middle of the day we were confronted with the seemingly bottomless vulgarity of Donald Trump via a leaked document — as much as I dislike Trump I hope it isn’t true — making the claim that the reason Trump seems determined to align himself with Vladimir Putin is that Russia holds material, including personal behavior and business material that it can use to compromise President-elect Trump.

And the day ended with Obama’s final speech, an act of such dignity, rationality, and heartfullness that its juxtaposition with the tone set by Trump in recent days left me shocked and dismayed by the difference between what was, and what is coming.

National Public Radio provides a list of the day. What you make of it is up to you.

Tuesday was the opposite of a slow news day. It was a mad scramble of a news day, featuring major developments on President-elect Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, a contentious confirmation hearing, a death sentence in a high-profile hate-crime case, and President Obama’s farewell speech, among other things.

In case you couldn’t keep up — and we can’t blame you — here’s a rundown of some of the biggest news of the day.

1. The Trump-Russia bombshell

Let’s start with the big story. Late on Tuesday, CNN reported on “allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump.” Four top intelligence officers presented the information to Obama and Trump last week, according to CNN, which sourced the information to “multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge” of those briefings.

CNN did not report on the specifics included in the 35 pages of memos. However, Buzzfeed …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. Mark R
    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Replacing one Liar-in-Chief with another. Welcome to the two party system.

    Reply
  2. Steven K Hovland
    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 9:18 am

    “allegations” are not facts. They are logical fallacies of the assertion type. It is known that the FBI keeps “control files” on every politician which contains dirt they can use as needed.

    Reply

