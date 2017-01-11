Seriously, What A Day: 9 Things That Happened In 24 Hours

Tuesday was the opposite of a slow news day. It was a mad scramble of a news day, featuring major developments on President-elect Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, a contentious confirmation hearing, a death sentence in a high-profile hate-crime case, and President Obama’s farewell speech, among other things.
In case you couldn’t keep up — and we can’t blame you — here’s a rundown of some of the biggest news of the day.
1. The Trump-Russia bombshell
Let’s start with the big story. Late on Tuesday, CNN reported on “allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump.” Four top intelligence officers presented the information to Obama and Trump last week, according to CNN, which sourced the information to “multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge” of those briefings.
CNN did not report on the specifics included in the 35 pages of memos. However, Buzzfeed …
Replacing one Liar-in-Chief with another. Welcome to the two party system.
“allegations” are not facts. They are logical fallacies of the assertion type. It is known that the FBI keeps “control files” on every politician which contains dirt they can use as needed.