Seattle Takes Steps to Divest $3 Billion From Wells Fargo Over Standing Rock

Author:     Ari Paul
Source:     truthout/Yes! Magazine
Publication Date:     Thursday, December 22, 2016
Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/38804-seattle-takes-steps-to-divest-3-billion-from-wells-fargo-over-standing-rock"

Here is some interesting good news, that is an example of what citizen action and consensus can accomplish. Never doubt that the strongest social force in the world is the shared collective intention of ordinary people.

Standing Rock demonstration

Over the past few months activists opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline have ramped up pressure on the pipeline company’s financiers, and now the city of Seattle is showing what kind of weight a large municipality can add as it looks at taking $3 billion in city business away from Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo is one of 38 banks offering financial support to the pipeline and its parent companies, according to research by Food & Water Watch, but it’s one of only 17 banks that have directly financed the pipeline construction by Dakota Access LLC. And one of only seven banks financing all of them with significant lines of credit offered to parent companies Energy Transfer Partners, Energy Transfer Equity, and Sunoco Logistics.

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant introduced legislation that would end the city’s contract with Wells Fargo, which handles $3 billion worth of city …

