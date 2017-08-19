Sea rise and dead trees: Climate change before your eyes in ‘ghost forests’

Author:     WAYNE PARRY
Source:     The Post and Courier
Publication Date:     1 August 2017
 Link: http://www.postandcourier.com/news/sea-rise-and-dead-trees-climate-change-before-your-eyes/article_43838e6e-76a0-11e7-9434-334271184842.html"

The climate change deniers continue to blather on. The coastal forests have a rather different view. Here’s the story.

A “ghost forest” in New Jersey Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

PORT REPUBLIC, NEW JERSEY — They’re called “ghost forests” — dead trees along vast swaths of coastline invaded by rising seas, something scientists call one of the most visible markers of climate change.

The process has occurred naturally for thousands of years, but it has accelerated in recent decades as polar ice melts and raises sea levels, scientists say, pushing salt water farther inland and killing trees in what used to be thriving freshwater plains.

Efforts are underway worldwide to determine exactly how quickly the creation of ghost forests is increasing. But scientists agree the startling sight of dead trees in once-healthy areas is an easy-to-grasp example of the consequences of climate change.

“I think ghost forests are the most obvious indicator of climate change anywhere on the Eastern coast of the U.S.,” said Matthew Kirwan, a professor at Virginia …

Link to Full Article:  Sea rise and dead trees: Climate change before your eyes in ‘ghost forests’

Comments

  1. bruce howard
    Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I understand that the arctic circle area is where climate change is most devastatingly evident. I have read that the average increase in annual measured temps are up around 7 degrees F. That means that the permafrost is melting in many places and the trees and large plants are falling over. It also means that many animals could be having serious problems moving about in their habitats. Would like to have more frequent and in-depth reporting of how that area is coping with climate issue.

