Sea level rise will disproportionately hit U.S. this century, NOAA warns

Author:     Shanika Gunaratna
Source:     CBS News
Publication Date:     January 24, 2017, 3:02 PM
 Link: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/sea-level-rise-will-hit-the-us-this-century-noaa-warns/

The news about sea rise just keeps getting worse, as my regular readers will no doubt note, since I have been covering this trend since 1991. If you live in the areas where the searise will be worse perhaps you should make plans.

Global sea level rise is unfolding at a stunning pace, and a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) says the U.S. will find itself directly in the crosshairs. Over the coming decades, some parts of the nation’s coastline will be hit harder than others, the study finds.

The report — co-authored with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Environmental Protection Agency, the South Florida Water Management District, and scientists from Rutgers and Columbia University — outlined six likely scenarios for sea level rise, ranging in severity from low to extreme, so that communities and the federal government can plan around those likelihoods.

In almost all the scientists’ projections, sea level rise will disproportionately affect the coasts of the U.S. Northeast and the western Gulf of Mexico, compared to averages across the globe. Except for Alaska, the report says nearly all of the …

