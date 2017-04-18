Sea level rise to trigger human migration, reshape inland cities

A handful of inland cities in the United States are likely to be significantly impacted by inland migration as people flee rising sea levels. According to new research out of the University of Georgia, cities like Atlanta, Houston and Phoenix could see large influxes of people in the coming decades.
“We typically think about sea level rise as a coastal issue, but if people are forced to move because their houses become inundated, the migration could affect many landlocked communities as well,” Mathew Hauer, a demographer at the University of Georgia, said in a news release.
Researchers believe their study — published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change — is the first to look at the displacement and relocation patterns of large coastal populations.
Scientists believe …