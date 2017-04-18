Sea level rise could send U.S. ‘climate migrants’ fleeing to these cities

Author:     Andrew Freedman
Source:     Mashable
Publication Date:     17 April 2017
 Link: http://mashable.com/2017/04/17/sea-level-rise-climate-migration-austin/#BiMUoeSzSiqS"

When most people think about the impact of migrations as a result of climate change most of the emphasis goes on the place being vacated. But there is another side to this story: the impact on the places that are destinations. It is certainly not clear yet, exactly how this is going to play out, because it will depend on decisions made now. But here’s a good basic reference.


Tick marks show the number of migrants (inflows and outflows) in thousands. States are ordered clockwise by the size of inflows. The top ten outflow states are colored; all other states are in grey. Credit: Nature Climate Change.

Sea level rise is typically thought of as a coastal problem, with cities from New York to San Francisco pondering new coastal defenses such as sea walls and sturdier buildings.

However, by making large swaths of the U.S. shoreline uninhabitable by the end of this century, sea level rise could reverberate far inland, too. In fact, every single U.S. state will be affected by climate change-induced sea level rise, a new study found.

 If the global average sea level rises by 1.8 meters, or nearly 6 feet, by 2100 — which is well within the mainstream projections from recent studies — 13.1 million Americans could migrate away from coastal areas during this …
Link to Full Article:  Sea level rise could send U.S. ‘climate migrants’ fleeing to these cities

