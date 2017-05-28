Scoop: Trump tells confidants U.S. will quit Paris climate deal

Author:     Jonathan Swan and Amy Harder
Source:     AXIOS
Publication Date:    
Link: https://www.axios.com/scoop-trump-tells-confidants-he-plans-to-leave-paris-climate-deal-2424446776.html"

The United States is drifting off the geopolitical center stage, with remarkable rapidity. The Republican Party and its creature the Trump Administration, are simply in a different fact-free reality than the rest of the developed world.

This is going to produce terrific effects in the U.S., in my view.  Consider just the economic implications. We will not lead in technological development.  We will not prosper with hundreds of thousands of new jobs. Non-carbon jobs will increase to be sure, because independent of the Republican Party and Trump, the collective intention of the culture is shifting to non-carbon. But it will impede the transition and reduce our stature in the world.

This is a good assessment about where things stand.

Remains of trees in a coastal ghost forest display rising sea levels on Assateague Island in Virginia. A new study suggests that sea levels have risen faster since 1993 than in previous decades.
Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Trump has privately told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave the Paris agreement on climate change, according to three sources with direct knowledge.

Publicly, Trump’s position is that he has not made up his mind and when we asked the White House about these private comments, Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks said, “I think his tweet was clear. He will make a decision this week.”

Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could to do unravel Obama’s climate policies. It also sends a stark and combative signal to the rest of the world that working with other nations on climate change …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. shovland
    Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    The desire to be at the center of the world stage is the reason why the US is bankrupt- living on borrowed money.

    It is the reason why the Military-Industrial Complex/Deep State has canceled our civil liberties and involved us in perpetual wars in far-away places.

    Don’t forget that we are a carbon-based life form. Hating carbon is equivalent to hating all life on this planet.

    As the Grand Solar Minimum/Mini Ice Age strengthens the main challenge will be growing enough food to feed ourselves and prevent famine, pandemics, and breakdown of the social order all over the planet.

    Reply
  2. Susan Roos
    Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    The ghost forest is usually due to erosion and the natural movement westerward of outer islands.

    Reply

