Scoop: Trump tells confidants U.S. will quit Paris climate deal

President Trump has privately told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave the Paris agreement on climate change, according to three sources with direct knowledge.
Publicly, Trump’s position is that he has not made up his mind and when we asked the White House about these private comments, Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks said, “I think his tweet was clear. He will make a decision this week.”
Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could to do unravel Obama’s climate policies. It also sends a stark and combative signal to the rest of the world that working with other nations on climate change …
The desire to be at the center of the world stage is the reason why the US is bankrupt- living on borrowed money.
It is the reason why the Military-Industrial Complex/Deep State has canceled our civil liberties and involved us in perpetual wars in far-away places.
Don’t forget that we are a carbon-based life form. Hating carbon is equivalent to hating all life on this planet.
As the Grand Solar Minimum/Mini Ice Age strengthens the main challenge will be growing enough food to feed ourselves and prevent famine, pandemics, and breakdown of the social order all over the planet.
The ghost forest is usually due to erosion and the natural movement westerward of outer islands.