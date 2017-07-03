Scientists Now Believe the Universe Itself May Be Conscious

It has been my opinion for some decades, based on my experimental work, and the work of others, that consciousness is the fundamental, and spacetime is a creation of intentioned focused consciousness manipulating information, and thus is reality formed.

This view, once uncommon, is becoming more and more accepted, although it takes various forms. Here is the latest. I want to be clear, I am not in accord with the certainty advanced by proponents of the Orchestrated Objective Reduction hypothesis, but I applaud the discussion.

You don’t have to look far to find outlandish theories on the nature of the cosmos and human consciousness. These days, notions once relegated to science fiction are finding their way into esoteric academic journals, and from there, into mainstream discourse. One example of this is the Simulation Argument, recently championed by Elon Musk; another is ‘time crystals,’ a tantalizing non-linear phase of matter. The newest symphony of mind jazz being broadcast across the Internet posits new ideas about the embattled theory of “panpsychism,” or the belief that mind is a fundamental property of the physical universe and is imbued into all states of matter.

new paper, published by physicist Gregory Matloff, has brought the idea back into scientific discussions, promising experimental tests that could “validate or falsify” the concept of a ubiquitous “proto-consciousness field.” Matloff also pushes the controversial idea of volitional stars, suggesting there is …

