Scientists find polluted sea ‘dead zone’ that is bigger than Wales

Author:     Adam Lusher
Source:     Independent (U.K.)
Publication Date:     4 August 2017
 Link: http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/pollution-polluted-sea-oceans-dead-zone-bigger-than-wales-gulf-of-mexico-8776-square-miles-meat-a7877506.html"

The failure of industrial chemical mono-culture agriculture and animal husbandry is becoming increasingly obvious. There can no longer be any doubt that it poisons humans, birds, bees, and the creatures of the sea. The recent decisions of the Trump EPA, and Department of Agriculture removing or relaxing regulatory oversight assure this will continue and the result of that will be the continued diminishment of the United States.

Gulf of Mexico dead zone July 2017
Credit: N. Rabalais, LSU/LUMCON

Scientists have found a polluted ‘dead zone’ of ocean that is larger than Wales and the biggest ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) said that this year’s Gulf of Mexico dead zone consisted of 8,776 square miles of oxygen-starved sea, covering an area significantly bigger than the 8,020 square miles of Wales.

The dead zone forms annually, mainly because of farm fertiliser pollutants washing into the Atlantic from the Mississippi River, but this year’s affected area was the largest since recording began in 1985.

The environmental campaign group Mighty Earth has blamed the meat industry for the dead zone, claiming much of the nitrate and phosphorous pollution came from fertiliser used in producing vast quantities of corn and soy to feed meat animals.

It singled out the supply chain of …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Scientists find polluted sea ‘dead zone’ that is bigger than Wales

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com