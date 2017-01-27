Scientists Have Created An Embryo That’s Part Human, Part Pig

It might sound like science fiction, but researchers have successfully used human stem cells to create embryos that are part-human, part-pig.
Scientists said the long-range goal is to better understand and treat an array of human diseases
The researchers hope to ultimately cultivate human tissue that can be given to patients awaiting transplants.
But that’s a long way off, said Jun Wu, who worked on the research.
That step, specifically, was to insert human stem cells into pig embryos. Weeks later, some of the embryos showed signs that the human cells were beginning to mature and turn into “tissue precursors.”
Such embryos are known as chimeras, and they are controversial.
In 2015, the…
