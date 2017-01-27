Scientists Have Created An Embryo That’s Part Human, Part Pig

Author:     Amy Norton
Source:     US News & World Report/HealthDay Reporter
Publication Date:     Jan. 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.
Link: http://health.usnews.com/health-care/articles/2017-01-26/scientists-create-part-human-part-pig-embryo"

I haven’t done anything on the chimera trend in some time, so I read this with considerable interest. There are so many ethical and moral issues about creating cross species human non-homo sapien animals that this line of research is fraught with problems. I am sure you can imagine them. How many human cells does a pig have to have before it becomes a human?

Researchers have successfully used human stem cells to create embryos that are part-human, part-pig.
Credit: iStock

It might sound like science fiction, but researchers have successfully used human stem cells to create embryos that are part-human, part-pig.

Scientists said the long-range goal is to better understand and treat an array of human diseases

The researchers hope to ultimately cultivate human tissue that can be given to patients awaiting transplants.

But that’s a long way off, said Jun Wu, who worked on the research.

“This study is reporting an important first step,” said Wu, a staff scientist at the Salk Institute, in La Jolla, Calif.

That step, specifically, was to insert human stem cells into pig embryos. Weeks later, some of the embryos showed signs that the human cells were beginning to mature and turn into “tissue precursors.”

Such embryos are known as chimeras, and they are controversial.

In 2015, the

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Scientists Have Created An Embryo That’s Part Human, Part Pig

Comments

  1. Carolyn Koch
    Friday, January 27, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Edgar Cayce said pigs were originally Atlantean experiments with human and animal mixing.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com