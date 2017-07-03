Science: regular consumption of marijuana keeps you thin, fit, and active

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Here’s a new health-related adage to consider: Regular consumption of marijuana keeps you thin and active.
The researchers concluded:
“Heavy users of cannabis had a lower mean BMI compared to that of never users, with a mean BMI being 26.7 kg/m in heavy users and 28.4 kg/m in never users.”
The study also suggested that people who consume marijuana on a regular basis are more physically activity than those that use it sporadically or not at all.
Of course, this is not the first time scientific studies have reached this conclusion:
- A study published last year in the Journal of Mental Health Policy and Economics suggests that regular consumers of