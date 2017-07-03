Science: regular consumption of marijuana keeps you thin, fit, and active

Author:     AL OLSON
Source:    
Publication Date:     MONDAY, JUN 26, 2017 12:58 AM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/06/26/science-regular-consumption-of-marijuana-keeps-you-thin-fit-and-active_partner/"

Yet another research report on cannabis. Every time I come across one of these all I can think about is the hundreds of thousands of lives that were destroyed by the madness of the war on drugs when what should have been going on was a campaign of research.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Here’s a new health-related adage to consider: Regular consumption of marijuana keeps you thin and active.

According to researchers at Oregon Health and Science University, people who use marijuana more than five times per month have a lower body mass index (BMI) than people who do not marijuana.

The researchers concluded:

“Heavy users of cannabis had a lower mean BMI compared to that of never users, with a mean BMI being 26.7 kg/m in heavy users and 28.4 kg/m in never users.”

The study also suggested that people who consume marijuana on a regular basis are more physically activity than those that use it sporadically or not at all.

Of course, this is not the first time scientific studies have reached this conclusion:

Link to Full Article:  Science: regular consumption of marijuana keeps you thin, fit, and active

