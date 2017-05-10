School lunch shaming: Inside America’s hidden debt crisis

Author:     Heather Long
Source:     CNN Money
Publication Date:     May 9, 2017: 9:57 AM ET
Link: http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/09/news/economy/school-lunch-shaming-debt-crisis/"

Ask almost anyone in the United States about how the country views children, which is to say the nation’s future, and they will tell you how much we cherish them, and I think most people believe that. It is certainly the myth will tell ourselves.

Unfortunately it is a shabby lie. It is not that individual teachers and school staffs don’t care, or aren’t compassionate. It is that the system, like everything else is structured on the basis of costs and profits. Once again the truth of social outcome data reveals the actual situation. America treats its children, unless they are from affluent families, with extraordinary callousness utterly lacking in compassion or interest in their wellbeing. Let’s look at some real data.

A typical American public school lunch

Matt Antignolo has worked in public school cafeterias for 24 years. He’s learned two key truths: Just about every kid loves pizza, and an alarming number of American youngsters still can’t afford a $2.35 lunch, despite the dramatic expansion of free and reduced lunch programs.

When a student doesn’t have enough money for lunch, cafeteria staff in many districts, including Antignolo’s, take away the child’s tray of hot food and hand the student a brown paper bag containing a cold cheese sandwich and a small milk. Some schools take away their lunch entirely.

“It’s the worst part of the job. Nobody likes it,” says Antignolo, who’s now director of food services at the Lamar Consolidated District outside Houston.

All the other kids in the lunch line know what’s going on. Getting that brown bag is the lunch line equivalent of being branded with a …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  School lunch shaming: Inside America’s hidden debt crisis

Comments

  1. Sylvia Muckerman
    Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    What do you think? Maybe healthy school lunches for ALL would pay for themselves in the long run by reduced prison populations.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com